Otti restates resolve to rid cattle market of criminals

Gov Otti

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has restated the state government’s resolve to rid the popular cattle market at Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area of criminals terrorising traders, their customers, and people around the vicinity including c ommuters on the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway.

Otti, who spoke during an unscheduled visit to the market, also restated the position of the state government to make the market non-residential.

The governor, who said his administration was ready to protect and support legitimate traders in the market, insisted that government would no longer allow anyone to live inside the market.

Otti had stopped by the market to inspect an ongoing perimeter fencing project, aimed at securing the market, which had been a safe heaven for perpetrators of violent crimes, including kidnappers before they were dislodged by Operation Crush, the multi-agency security task force of Abia State.

He decried the unsanitary condition of the market and admonished the traders on the need to clean up their environment.

“I was just passing by, and I thought I should stop and see the level of work that is going on here, and I am happy that work is progressing at great speed.”