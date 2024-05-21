Otti orders immediate rescue of stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Gov Otti

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti has ordered security agencies to ensure immediate rescue of three school children of same parents stolen by a motorcycle operator last week at Ikwuano.

Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu who addressed newsmen on the outcome of the State’s Executive Council meeting, said that the Governor expressed grief over the disturbing incident.

He said that the Governor had personally called the parents of the victims and assured them that the state would not abandon them.

The Commissioner said that the Governor had directed security agencies to fish out the cyclist and rescue the missing kids unhurt.

Recall that the school kids were said to have visited their grand mother on their way from school who later engaged the unknown motorcyclist to take them home.

The cyclist later disappeared with the kids and their whereabouts has remained unknown since then.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner disclosed that the government would inaugurate five newly completed roads during the week.

The inauguration, according to him, is part of the activities lined up to commemorate the Governor’s One Year in Office celebration.

The affected roads include University Road, Green Avenue, Kent by Ehi Road (all in Aba); and the six -lane Ossah road Umuahia, as well as the dual carriage Dozie Way Umuahia renovated under direct labour.

He said that Abia in the past one year under Gov. Otti, had witnessed tremendous transformation, adding that the Governor will do more in the months ahead.

” It has been one year of impactful leadership. Otti has redefined governance. We may not be where we want to be but, definitely, we are no longer where we used to be”, the Commissioner averred.

He, however, added that the Government would not be having any elaborate celebration but a low-key activities to mark the event.

According to him, it is a period of retrospection and focus on the future for the tasks ahead.

He said the Governor would hold town hall meetings in the three senatorial zones to engage with the grass roots to feel their pulse about his administration.

Adding his voice, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, said that the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee, JAAC, building abandoned by the past administration, had been completed by Otti.

He said that the multi -billion naira project would also be inaugurated before May 29.

Responding to an inquiry, the Commissioner said that the abandoned JAAC building project was awarded in excess of N4 billion by the past administration.

He explained that the current administration did not change the cost but re-angaged the same contractor handling the project and mobilised him to complete it.

According to him the current administration has injected N1 5 billion into the building project besides the tarring and dualisation of the road leading to the complex with a functional lift.

He added that 33kva transformer had equally been installed and a generating set to ensure power supply.

Prince Nwachukwu said that Otti was more interested in completing the project because of its importance to the state instead of going to begin a new one for vain glory.

He noted that most political leaders rarely continue with projects initiated by their predecessors but explained that Otti has always placed the interest of the people above politics.