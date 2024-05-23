Otti inaugurates 9-man digital economy, SME advisory c’ttee in Abia

Gov Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has inaugurated a nine-man Digital Economy as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Advisory Committee, to aid the Ministry of Digital Economy and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Development, to effectively drive the state’s economy.

Otti, shortly after inaugurating the Committee members at Government House, Umuahia the State Capital, urged them to assist in the creation of state policy for digital economy and SME development.

The governor represented by Caleb Ajagba, his Chief of Staff, identified technology as critical to the overall development of society and urged them to create programmes that would help in the incubation, growth and success of start-ups and SMEs in the state.

The Abia State governor, who congratulated the Committee members on their successful selection, reminded them that they were painstakingly selected based on their pedigree while assuring them of the government’s support in carrying out their assignment effectively.

Commissioner for Digital Economy and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and chairman of the Digital Economy and SMEs Advisory Committee, Matthew Ekwuruibe, noted that Abia is blessed with numerous potentials and stated that they were not going to focus only on training, but also on providing solutions that would help drive the economy effectively in the digital space, in line with the vision of the State Government.

Ekwuruibe thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve and promised that they would not betray the confidence reposed in them.

Other members of the Committee are Tochukwu Chukwueke of Advanced Engineering Centre, 2022 Access Bank overall MSME of the year award winner; vice chairman, Nnanna John; Ugboaja Samuel, Ikenna Nwagbara, a reverend father, Psalms Kalu, Odikwa Ndubuisi, Ojum Ngozi and Elizabeth Chijioke, special assistant to the governor on Digital Economy and SME, who will serve as secretary of the committee.