Osun: Increasing political office holders salary now,  unreasonable, APM tells Govt

The All Peoples Movement (APM) has criticized the proposed salary increase for political office holders in Osun State, calling it “unreasonable” and “ill-timed”.

The party argues that the state government should prioritize the welfare of civil servants, pensioners, artisans and unemployed who are bearing the brunt of the removal of subsidies, rather than increasing the salaries of political office holders.

APM also pointed out that the state government should focus their attention on how to ameliorate the suffering of the vulnerables and unemployed in the state, adding that increasing the salaries of political office holders now is not in the best interest of the critical mass of our people.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the party in Osogbo, Osun State capital, he urged the state government to reconsider the proposal and prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable citizens, rather than catering to the interests of political elites.

He further stated that the proposed salary increase is a misplaced priority, and that the government should focus on addressing the state’s pressing issues, such as improving the state’s healthcare and education systems, providing infrastructure and basic amenities to citizens.

“If the government goes ahead with the proposed salary increase, it would be seen as insensitive and callous, and would further widen the gap between the political elite and the ordinary citizens”

Adebayo urged the government to listen to the voices of reason and prioritize the welfare of the people, rather than catering to the interests of a few political office holders.