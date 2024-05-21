Ossai berates Erigga, says Delta youths are entrepreneurs

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has responded to the accusation made by Nigerian rapper Erigga where he affirmed that Delta youths were basically into fraud and other social vices unbecoming of youths in a sane community, the governor aide emphasized that Delta youths are entrepreneurs and not internet fraudsters.

In a recent episode of the “Gist with Ossai” podcast, Mr Ossai criticized Erigga’s statement as misleading.

He highlighted the efforts of Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, in reducing unemployment through various job creation initiatives, which have enabled thousands of youths to become job creators.

“I am proud to be a Deltan,” Mr. Ossai stated.

“It’s unfortunate that Erigga, who has been motivating internet fraudsters with his music, fails to recognize the progress made in job creation for our youths.”

Mr. Ossai emphasized that Governor Oborevwori’s administration has successfully created thousands of jobs for Delta youths, transforming them into entrepreneurs.

He noted that the governor is dedicated to discouraging internet fraud while Erigga’s songs seem to encourage it.

“Compared to other states, Delta State has a lower unemployment rate due to the governor’s commitment to youth empowerment,” Ossai said.

“We now have entrepreneurs in every local government area, thanks to the governor’s efforts.”

He also announced upcoming initiatives, including a grant scheme to support youth businesses and various plans from the job creation office and youth ministry to further reduce unemployment.

“In addition, more companies are now investing in Delta State, reflecting the improved business environment and preparedness of our youths,” Mr. Ossai added.

“Erigga should focus on attracting investors to our state, which is now safe and welcoming for investment.”

Mr. Ossai concluded by reaffirming the administration’s dedication to youth empowerment and economic development in Delta State.