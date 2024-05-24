Only mischief makers ‘ll accuse Otti of awarding contract without due process – Aide

By Steve Oko

Dr Oluebube Chukwu, Senior Special Assistant to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Due Process, has dismissed as untenable, allegations in some quarters that due process is not followed in the award of contracts by the State Government, describing those behind the allegation as mischief makers and blackmailers.

The Due Process boss in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, explained that contrary to allegations by the opposition, every contract awarded by the Governor follows due process.

He said:” For every project awarded by Governor Otti; there is a tendering process to it; it passes through the Ministerial Tenders Board (MTD); and there are evidence and documentations that due process applies. For instance, anyone in doubt of the road contracts can approach the Department of Research and Statistics, Ministry of Works for evidence “.

Dr Chukwu further explained that after the MTB headed by Permanent Secretary of the respective Ministries had done their Internal reviews, they engage with the Due Process Office for a review of the process to ensure compliance with the laws.

He said that his office also monitors compliance after approval by the EXCO to ensure strict adherence to the law.

” I monitor compliance. We are working with all the MDAs, we review their process and ensure that the right things are done”, he said.

Dr Chukwu further said that before Otti took over as Governor, “due process was not on anybody’s lips in Abia”, adding that “Otti came in and promoted due process in his quest for probity and accountability.

He said that “Gov. Otti is an apostle of due process, and ensures it applies in the operations of his administration.

The Due Process boss who said he met only three staff when he was appointed to head the Due Process Office, expressed delight that the office had been expanded into 10 different departments with Directors and various professionals in the civil service manning them.

He said that the office would continue to expand because of the need for incremental oversight of different MDAs.

Dr Chukwu who said that due process had never been religiously followed in Abia as currently observed under the watch of Otti, vowed that there is no going back in its application.