One Voice, One Nation: Youth forum seals deal for a better Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a historic move, the National Youth Stakeholders Forum (NYSF) has sealed a landmark deal, uniting Nigerian youth under one voice for a better future.

The forum, comprising various youth organizations, held a crucial meeting in Abuja to discuss critical issues affecting the nation’s youth.

The meeting saw the participation of esteemed national youth stakeholders from across the country, including representatives from political parties, ethnic nationalities, and youth organizations.

The forum aimed to promote unity, inclusivity, and collaboration among young individuals, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building efforts.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the unanimous election of Amb. Muhammad Auwal Musa as Chairman and Hon. Chinazam Ike as Vice Chairman, to lead the National Youth Stakeholders Forum.

This election marked a new era of youth leadership and determination to drive positive change in Nigeria.

According to Amb. Muhammad Auwal Musa, the National Youth Stakeholders Forum remains committed to empowering the youth and ensuring their voices are heard.

Consequently, he extended an invitation to all other youth stakeholders and organizations across the country to join them in their mission for a common goal.

He said, “The forum promotes unity, inclusivity, and collaboration among young individuals, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building efforts. We extend an invitation to all other youth stakeholders and organizations across the country to join us in our mission for a common goal.

“The National Youth Stakeholders Forum remains committed to empowering the youth and ensuring their voices are heard. We are dedicated to promoting unity, inclusivity, and collaboration among young individuals, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building efforts.”