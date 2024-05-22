One of stolen three siblings in Abia school rescued in Anambra

File image.

By Steve Oko

One of the three school children of same parents, stolen by a motorcyclist in Abia State, has been rescued by security agents in Anambra State.

Mother of the children, Mrs Gloria Osinachi, who confirmed this in a phone chat with Vanguard said the six year-old, Divine Osinachi, was rescued on Tuesday.

She also said that the man who was in custody of the missing child had been quizzed by the police and brought to Abia for interrogations.

The mother of the kids thanked God and security operatives for the rescued child, and appealed for renewed efforts to locate and rescue the remaining two children.

The children were last week stolen at Amaoba Ime Oboro Community in Ikwuano Local Government Area while returning from school.

They were said to have had a stop over in their grandmother’s house who later engaged a motorcyclist to convey them home.

The devil-may-care cyclist decided to disappear with the kids.

An earlier post by a member of the family said:”The children are eight-year-old Gideon Osinachi, six-year-old Divine Osinachi, and four-year-old Israel Osinachi.

“Gideon is a primary two pupils, while Divine and Israel are both in Nursery 3 and Nursery 1 respectively.”

The post further said:”Ibeg everyone to keep sharing this, and let this go viral. If the children are sighted, please contact the nearest law enforcement agents or agencies, or call parents on these number: 07077201667, 08034270914.”

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moureen Chinaka, had earlier in the week, told Vanguard that police were trailing the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Gov. Alex Otti, had on Monday, ordered security agencies in the state, to ensure immediate rescue and safe return of the children.

Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this during a press briefing, said the Governor had equally reached out to the parents and assured them that Government would do everything possible to ensure the children were rescued.

Efforts to reach the PPRO for confirmation of the rescue did not succeed as she did not pick calls put across to her.