One killed, another arrested in Ogun cult clash

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A clash between rival cult groups in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Tuesday led to the death of one cultist and the arrest of another.

The Ogun State Police Command disclosed this in a post on X.com on Wednesday.

The command wrote, “Death of a cultist: May, 2024. One Segun aka “Ojo Ibo was killed and his right wrist chopped off, at about 2130hrs of 14th May, 2024 after being chased by a rival cult at Bode Olude junction.

“One Ishola Joseph, a cultist, was nabbed and beaten while trying to escape.”

It would be recalled that in April, a yet-to-be-identified person was killed in a suspected cult clash that occurred in the Bode Olude area Odeda local government area of State.