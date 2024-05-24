Ondo Senator, Adegbomire, donates Digital Library to NBA Akure Branch

— Deji of Akureland, Adetimehin, others hail donor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 21st century digital library has been donated and unveiled at the Akure Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ondo state by the Senator representing Ondo Central at the National Assembly, Adeniyi Adegbomire, SAN.

The E-Library features four numbers of all inclusive HP Desktop Computers, four numbers of HP Laptop computers; twenty hours internet supply, alternative source of electricity driven by 3.5 KVA solar inverter, e-legislations, electronic versions of Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, laws of various state of Nigeria, and air-conditioned library hall, among others.

Other benefits for members include access to fully equipped law materials for researches, legal and academic purposes.

Speaking at the unveiling of the digital library, the NBA branch Chairman, Mr ‘Banjo Ayenakin, appreciated the donor, Senator Adegbonmire for the huge project that would boost capacity of lawyers to do their work effectively.

Ayenakin enjoined members of the association to feel free to visit the NBA House to access the facilities for use between the hours of 8am to 6pm daily as the equipment is fully powered without electricity failure.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Olayide Adelami ,appreciated the donor for his sterling leadership just as he charged others to take a cue from the gesture.

Chief Judge of the state, who was the Special Guest, Hon Justice Olusegun Odusola, commended the donor for the provision of the digital library, acknowledging that it will be of immmense benefits to members of the Bar and the judiciary.

The Chairman of the state council of Obas and the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, appreciated Senator Adegbonmire for making Akure proud as always.

While responding, the donor, Senator Adegbonmire said he practiced law for 35 years until last year when he ventured fully into politics and that he hopes to return to law practice.

While appreciating the states chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, for making possible his dream to serve his constituency, he assured of continued support for NBA community.

Other highlight of the event was the award of certificates for excellent service presented to NBA members of the Digital Library Committee led by Bukola Ikujuni, Esq.

The state chairman of the APC, Engineer Ade Adetimehin lauded the donor and called on others to always give back to their constituencies.

Present at the ceremony were Judges of the State High Court, Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, National Industrial Court among others. End