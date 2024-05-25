Ondo Guber: We remain united family, irrespective of our ambitions, differences – Aiyedatiwa

…l’ll run an inclusive administration

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State remained a united and indivisible family, regardless of individual ambitions and differences.

Aiyedatiwa said this weekend in Akure, during the party’s stakeholders meeting attended by leaders of the party from the 18 local government areas of the State.

This is coming as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, certified the outcome of the APC primary election held on April 20 by publishing the details of Governor Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the party for the November governorship election.

The electoral body on weekend pasted the details of all the candidates participating in the governorship election at its head office in Akure.

Addressing the party leaders, the Governor stressed the need for unity within the party.

He said that a cohesive and united front is essential for achieving common goals and ensuring the party’s success in the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized his administration’s commitment to inclusiveness, ensuring that all party leaders and members are involved in every decision.

Describing the primary election as a family affair, the governor urged every member to support one another in unity, reaffirming their collective responsibility in working towards victory for the APC.

According to him “While we may have disagreements at times, it does not mean we are not part of the same party.

” Let us work together for our victory on November 16. Our party members need continuous encouragement, not just during election periods.

” Everything I have promised will come to fruition; they are not just mere words. In this administration, it is action over words.

“Considering our current position, it appears we have already won the battle due to our hard work but there is no room for complacency.

” I encourage our party leaders to return to their respective local governments, put in even more effort, and unite everyone”, he added.

Earlier, the states chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, emphasized that every political party has its own constitution and rules that all members must follow.

Adetimehin noted that while the primary election has been concluded, it is crucial for party members to unite as one family in preparation for the real election on November 16.

“The primary was merely an in-house affair, now is the time for unity. Together we are strong; divided we are weak. We must pool our strength.

“One person cannot achieve this alone, which is why unity is essential. We need to be sincere with one another, as that is the essence of politics.

The former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Adebunmi Osadahun, during the interactive session urged the governor to include more women in his administration, assuring him that the women of Ondo State are firmly behind him.

One of the APC gubernatorial aspirants in the April 20 primary election, Morayo Lebi, said that the stakeholders meeting is a welcome development and a positive step forward.

Lebi commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his efforts to unify all party members and appealed to all aggrieved party members to come together and support the Governor.

Those in attendance included the Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa, former Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, Senator representing Ondo North, Senator Jide Ipinsagba, members of the State Executive Council and the former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

Others include the former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, former Ambassador of Nigeria to Togo, Amb. Sola Iji, former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Abdulazeez Oluboyo, former Commissioner, Solagbade Amodeni, Mr. Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Apata, Hon. Otito Atikase, Barrister Olumuyiwa Adu, Dr. Taye Malumi, among many others. End