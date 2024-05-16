Ondo Guber: Seven aspirants endorse Aiyedatiwa, support genuine reconciliation

Gov Aiyedatiwa

—–Aiyedatiwa remains our candidate

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Seven governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, in Ondo state, have endorsed the candidacy of governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the reconciliation efforts of the leadership of the party.

The aspirants include, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, Prof Dayo Faduyile, Hon Jimi Odimayo and Engineer Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo.

Others include Prince Diran lyantan, Soji Ehinlanwo and Morayo Lebi. Recall that 15 aspirants, who participated in the governorship primary of the party had kicked against the conduct of the election held in the state on April 20, by the Kogi state governor Ahmed Ododo.

They alleged that the primary election did not hold across the state but that figures were written by the committee members in favour of the incumbent governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The aspirants petitioned the party’s Appeal committee which sat in Akure the state capital.

However, in a twist of event, seven of the aspirants, in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, supported the reconcilation efforts of the party leadership.

The statement was entitled” Now is the time for genuine reconciliation in our party.

According to them “We – the underlisted chieftains of our Party – the APC – who were aspirants in the just concluded Governorship Primary wish to call all members of our party who have genuine interest in the success of the party in the forthcoming general election in November to embrace peace for resounding victory in the polls.

“The party position is that His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa is our gubernatorial candidate, this position should be sacrosanct to us all even when some of us have expressed some reservations. We acknowledge that perfection is a moving target.

“As Party leaders who have contributed significantly to nurturing the Party to impressive growth, we cannot allow anything that could lead to polarisation of our Party with the potential consequence of undermining unity within our party.

“We therefore call on our supporters and all stakeholders to put aside personal interests and allow the overriding interest of the party to take precedence.

“Victory for our Party in the upcoming November Governorship election is of paramount importance.

“We therefore call on all Party men and women to rally behind our party’s candidate – His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa – henceforth in order to achieve outstanding victory.

“We hereby appeal to other aspirants and members of our great party, who are aggrieved to put aside their grievances in the larger interest of the party.

“We need everyone on board in the collective march towards victory. The aspirants added that “We endorse genuine reconciliation efforts as proposed by our party.