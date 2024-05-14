Ondo Guber: Let’s avoid unnecessary exchange of tantrums – Ex-Speaker, Olabimtan appeals

—- Appeals against polarising party

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly Rt Hon Victor Olabimtan, has appealed to political gladiators and members of the All Progressive Congress in the state to avoid politics of bitterness following the aftermath of the last governorship primary of the party.

Olabimtan, who is the state chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, in a statement, appealed that peace should be allowed to reign across the state.

He believed “strongly that the current discord will be resolved soon in the best interest of APC.

The two-term Director General of Rotimi Akeredolu Campaign Organization acknowledged Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as his brother and fellow party stalwart.

His statement read “My attention has been drawn to the campaign of calumny and attack on my person which has degenerated into exchange of tantrums among party faithful.

” I am using this medium to caution and appeal to my supporters and all APC members to desist from any action that’s inimical to the peace and unity of our dear party.”

“We agree and sometimes disagree in politics but we shouldn’t allow our disagreement to derail our collective growth as a party.

“All our discussions and debates should be issue-based. Personal attack is alien to my style of politics and I won’t encourage anyone to engage in it on my behalf.

“We should avoid throwing unnecessary tantrums that can polarise the party”.

“The ongoing engagement is part of politics. However, we should be careful of our utterances, even in the face of provocation.

“There is no permanent friend or enemy in politics but permanent interest.

“Our interests shouldn’t erode our values and push us to trade issue-based discourse for personal attacks.

Olabimtan added that “As a party or individual, we should rise above such pettiness.