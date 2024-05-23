Ondo Guber: INEC to publish personal particulars of candidates Saturday

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said it will this Saturday publish the personal particulars of Governorship candidates and their running mates ahead of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The publication on Saturday will be one week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

He said; “Following the conclusion of party primaries, 17 Political Parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Ondo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 20th May 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at our State Headquaters in Akure and the 18 Local Government offices across the State.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate or running mate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.