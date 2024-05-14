Ondo Guber: Ex-Rep aspirant, Daramola calls for reconciliation among APC stakeholders

Ahead of the governorship election coming up in November, 2024 in Ondo State, a former aspirant for the house of representatives seat in Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency, Dr Olumuyiwa Daramola has called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to begin the process of genuine reconciliation of party members and aspirants.

Daramola said the reconciliation is needed for the party to win and retain power in the state.

He also called on all aspirants in the April 20th primary election and their supporters to refrain from making derogatory statements capable of jeopardising the interest of the party in the state.

The message of peace and reconciliation was delivered in Ode Aye where concerned members the APC from two wards met on Saturday to discuss the way forward for the party in Aye community and Ondo State at large.

In his contributions, Engr Ayodeji Earnest while welcoming members to the meeting observed that Ode Aye has been short changed in the political arrangement of this current dispensation, he therefore urged the people of Aye community to rally around a person who can be trusted and reliable at all times whenever the opportunity presents itself again in the nearest future.

He further described Daramola as a very good example of what youths should always aspire to be in politics, having contested once and not deterred by the decision of the party then to pick someone else and yet still continue to discharge his philanthropic roles.

Party members at the meeting appreciated Daramola for initiating such a meeting in a time like this, they pledged unalloyed support for the party in the forthcoming governorship election and Daramola’s ambition, should he aspire for any elective position in the nearest future.