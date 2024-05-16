Ondo guber: APC LG, ward excos disagree over Ibrahim’s suspension

•We’re not aware —State council

By Dayo Johnson

Executive members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Igbotako ward and Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, yesterday, disagreed over the suspension of a governorship aspirant, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, for alleged anti-party activities.

Recall that Senator Ibrahim, who participated in the April 20 governorship primary election, took the party to court over alleged fraud in the exercise.

Twenty-nine APC executive members at the ward level and two local government executive members said that the decision to suspend the lawmaker was reached after a meeting on May 13, 2024.

The letter was signed by the ward chairman, Adetokunbo Omotola and 28 others.

However, in another letter, 55 executive members of the party in the ward and local government council, countered by passing a vote of confidence on the Senator.

The letter was signed by the ward’s vice chairman, Oseyemi Arikawe and 54 others.

However, the letter by the 29 executive members in the ward and local government, reads: “We, the members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward II in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, convened a meeting on May 13, 2024.

“During our meeting, we deliberated extensively on various issues affecting the progress and development of our party, notably indiscipline and insubordination among some members.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to violate the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities.

“As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution.

“Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, is hereby, suspended from the All Progressives Congress, APC, with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities by Article 21, Section A of the APC Constitution.

“It is worth recalling that the National Party Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with all Ondo State governorship aspirants on April 25, 2024, in Abuja.

“During the meeting, he urged them to cooperate with the party’s candidate and incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“Despite this, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim proceeded to sue the Governor and APC, blatantly disregarding party instructions.

“Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NNPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them.

“Senator Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.”

But in a counter-response, the 55 ward executive members passed a vote of confidence on Senator Ibrahim.

The Secretary and Assistant Public Relations Officer of the party at the ward level, Otekaye Sunday and Olowole Musa, respectively, in a statement, said: “We reviewed the fraudulent election of April 20, 2024, and resolved as follows: That no election took place at Igbotako Ward 2 and indeed all the other wards in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

“We are surprised to see votes allotted to contestants by the Ododo-led Committee.

“We, hereby, pass a vote of absolute confidence on our leader, Senator Ibrahim.”

We’re not aware — State Council

When contacted, the state chapter of the party denied knowledge of the development at the ward level of the party.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaye, in a chat with Vanguard, said “We are not aware of the suspension of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

“The party hasn’t been notified about such happenings in the council area.”