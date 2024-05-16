Ondo Guber: APC in diaspora wants national body to intervene, resolve crisis

…Wants matter settled out of court

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Members of the All Progressive Congress in diaspora, have called for the intervention of the national leadership of the party to urgently intervene in the crisis over the outcome of the governorship primary election in Ondo state.

Recall that that the April 20 governorship election, produced governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the partys candidate for November 16 election.

The Chairman of the Paris chapter of the party, Comrade Akintoye Ogundoju, made the call in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure, the state capital.

Ogundoju, said that ” if the matter is not settled out of court early enough, it may affect the prospect of APC come Nov 16, governorship election.

“For anybody to be asking of the removal of APC on the ballot paper in the next coming election signifies evil, cruelty and anti-party syndrome”.

Ogundoju, said that the party in preparation of the “Gubernatorial election coming up Nov 16, the state party, conducted a free and fair primary election which produce the incumbent Governor of the state Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as the flag bearer.

“The position of the party and INEC symbolizes the authenticity of the gubernatorial primary election.

” It is a fundamental fact that any issues that looks unclear to any party members must first of all be resolved within the party according to the constitution of the party.

“This issue was not brought to the level of the party instead to Federal High Court which in order word is an abberation and unpatriotic to the progress of the party.

Ogundoju who is an indigene of idanre, urged “the national body of the party to please as a matter of urgency intervene and settle the matter out of court since it is an internal matter.

He pointed out that Ondo state indigenes are all happy with the choice of the amiable Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in a bid to continue with the good job he has started.

He said that “The chances of APC winning the next gubernatorial election in Ondo state is high with the brilliant performance exhibited by the incumbent Governor.

The chairman noted that any form of distraction must not be encouraged, adding that” Power belongs to God, it is not a do or die affairs.