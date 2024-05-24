Ondo Guber: Agboola Ajayi woos young voters

…mulls under-40 as running mate – Source

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

In a bold move to reshape the political dynamics of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, reportedly has plans to use someone under the age of 40 as a running mate.

This decision is said to have come amid growing dissatisfaction among the state’s youth with the current administration-led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), composed largely by what a source described as “old and tired forces”.

Sources close to the PDP campaign team revealed that Ajayi was keenly aware of the pivotal role young voters could play in the forthcoming election.

“With the youth expressing their disenchantment with the status quo, primarily due to unmet expectations and declining job opportunities, the choice of a younger vice candidate appears to be a strategic effort to harness this critical demographic,” a source, craving anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the issue, revealed.

“The youth in Ondo are not just looking for change, they want to be active participants in the governance of their state.

“Choosing a running mate who is not only capable, but also relatable to the younger population is a calculated step to ensure that their voices are amplified,” stated the campaign insider.

Political analysts view this move as a potentially game-changing strategy that could significantly sway young voters, who are looking for representatives that address their concerns and aspirations.

Reacting however, a political scientist and former University don in Akure, Dr. Samuel Ibigbemi, said, “If the PDP can present a credible and vibrant young candidate for the deputy governor, it could indeed tip the scales in their favour, given the current political climate dominated by youth-centric issues.”

The decision also reflects a broader trend in Nigerian politics where more political parties are beginning to recognise the importance of involving younger individuals in leadership roles to appeal to the electorate’s younger segments, he stressed.

While the PDP has not yet officially announced the name of Ajayi’s running mate, speculation is rife with several prominent young leaders from the state being considered as potential candidates.

The official announcement, expected in the coming weeks, is eagerly awaited by both supporters and political observers alike, as it could definitively set the tone for the remainder of the campaign season in Ondo State.

This strategic pivot by the PDP could not only redefine the party’s prospects in the upcoming election but could also signal a new chapter in how political leadership is approached in the Southwesr, particularly in engaging with the youth, in both elective and appointive political offices.