Ondo Guber: Afenifere leaders, Fasoranti, Falae wade into post-primary crisis

— Met with Senator Jimoh lbrahim, others

— Jimoh adamant, insist court must decide matter

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, have waded into the post governorship primary election crisis in the Ondo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress.

National leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Oba Olu Falae, met with one of the governorship aspirant, Senator Jimoh lbrahim in Akure, the Akure, the state capital.

The 98 year old politician, had invited Jimoh lbrahim to a meeting to resolve the post governorship crisis.

A former finance commissioner in the state, Chief Tayo Alasoadura and other prominent stakeholders, also attended the meeting at the Akure, country home of Pa Fasoranti.

Recall that Jimoh had approached a Federal High Court, in Abuja to invalidate the outcome of the primary election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a candidate.

Alternatively, Jimoh, asked the court to remove APC from the ballot on November 16 governorship election.

He has equally rejected a reconciliation move initiated by the leadership of the party.

The aspirant pointedly told the committee members who visited his Asokoro residence in Abuja, to allow the court decide the matter as regards the April 20, governorship primary election in the state.

He was also said to have told the committee members that Aiyedatiwa was not ready for reconciliation as he was busy, surreptitiously sponsoring his suspension in the party for wanting internal democracy to strive within the party.

However, seven of the 15 aggrieved governorship aspirants have aligned with Aiyedatiwa and have agreed to support him in the November governorship election.

The seven aspirants include Mayowa Akinfolarin, Morayo Lebi, Professor Dayo Faduyile, Dr Soji Ehinlanwo, Prince Diran Iyantan, Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, and Hon Jimi Odimayo.

But many of the gladiators who participated in the primary have remained silent since they raised the alarm that the primary was a sham.

They include Chief Olusola Oke, Wale Akinterinwa, Olugbenga Edema, Hon lsaacs Kekemeke,Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Mrs. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo and Engr. Funke Omogoroye.

Jimoh wab quoted to have said he wanted the Supreme Court to decide the outcome of the primary election conducted by the Governor of Kogi state, Ahmed Ododo.

Vanguard gathered that Ibrahim at a closed-door meeting with the Afenifere leaders at Pa Fasoranti’s residence, was said to have been appealed to withdraw the case from the court.

The nonagenarian was said to have appealed to Senator Ibrahim to accept the reconciliatory move by the governor and the leadership of the party.

Jimoh was quoted to have appreciated the Afenifere leaders and told them that governor Aiyedatiwa did not have roadmap for reconciliation.

Feelers at the meeting, told newsmen that the Senator during the meeting didn’t categorically agreed to withdraw the matter from the court.

He was said to have appreciated the leaders of the group for their intervention but insisted that his going to court was not for personal reason but to allow for internal democracy to strive within the ruling party.

Contacted one of the aides to senator Jimoh lbrahim, confirmed his principal meeting the leaders of the Afenifere.

Speaking in confidence, the aide said that the meeting was at the instance of the leaders and that the meeting went smoothly.

He declined to avail newsmen the agenda of the meeting and it’s outcome.