Ondo govt donates relief materials to over 300 affected by rainstorm disaster in Akure North

Following the rainstorm that ravaged houses and displaced hundred of residents of Ita-Ogbolu in Akure North council area of Ondo state, early this year, the state government has donated some relief items to those affected to cushion the impact of the disaster.

Making the donation in Ita-Ogbolu on Thursday, the governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, reiterated his administration’s social contract with the people of the state, which is to prioritize their welfare at all times.

This was contained in a statement signed by John Paul Akinduro, spokesperson to Ondo State Deputy Governor.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, who doubles as chairman of Ondo State Emergency Management Agency (ODSEMA).

Adelami recalled the governor’s promise to the monarch and people of the town while inspecting the affected properties a few months ago, which according to him, was the reason the items were being delivered.

“Mr Governor, during his last visit promised that the state government will provide some relief materials to the victims to cushion the effect of the disaster, I am glad to be in your midst today to deliver on the promise.

“I want to sincerely thank the Governor for being a listening leader, and for his prompt approval and timely release of funds for the procurement of these items,” the deputy governor remarked.

Adelami revealed that the governor has directed that the materials be given to everyone affected by the disaster, regardless of their political affiliations.

The Administrative Secretary in the office of the deputy governor, Ojo Idowu, listed as parts of the items being distributed to 340 households, bags of cement, mattresses, iron sheets and nails.

The Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbolu, Oba Idowu Faborede, thanked the governor for being responsive, as he promised that his people will reciprocate the kind gesture at the appropriate time.

Chairman of Ita-Ogbolu Development Council, Steve Ojo, commended the governor for his swift response and said “today Governor Aiyedatiwa has put smiles on our faces and we will forever be grateful to him.”

