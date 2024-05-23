Ondo court jails teenager 14 years for rape

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, has sentenced a 17-year-old boy, Jibola Fakologbon, to 14 years imprisonment for assaulting and raping a student.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yemi Fasanmi, found Jibola guilty of the offence.

The court held that the prosecution was able to prove its case of indecent assault and rape against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

Jibola was arraigned on December 2021, on two counts charge of assault and rape, which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting counsel, D. Kayode, had informed the court that the convict on March 11, about 5 p.m., at Ero via Igbara-Oke, indecently assaulted a lady (name withheld), who is a student of Ero College of Education.

Kayode said the convict at the same place and time, was also alleged of raping the victim.