Ondo 2024: Ensure maximum security, Aiyedatiwa tells security agencies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo state, governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has appealed to security agencies to ensure maximum security during the election.

Aiyedatiwa made that appeal while playing host to Military personnel led by the General Officer, Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Obinna Godwin Onuborgu, in his office, in Akure.

The governor, also appealed to all gladiators across the political parties to play the game according to the rules and avoid violence.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the primary mandate of providing maximum security of lives and properties of the people in the State.

Aiyedatiwa highlighted the efforts of his administration toward ensuring optimal security through the support of the conventional security agencies, including the Army.

He said “Thank you for stopping over and we appreciate your men for providing security to the people. We have been enjoying that support from your men in Ondo State.

“We have some peculiar situations in the State, especially our borders with Edo and others.

“The Army has always been there to support us anytime there are kidnappings because the police alone cannot do the job.

“We will continue to encourage and support synergy of the military, police, civil defence and our own home grown security outfit, Amotekun Corps to enhance our security and protect our borders.”

Speaking earlier, Major General Obinna Godwin Onuborgu said that the Divisionn covers seven States, including Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo.

Onuborgu said ” I am here to see my troop across the length and breadth of Ondo State to encourage them and to access the security situation in the State.

He lauded the governor for his support to the Army and other security agencies towards sustaining the status of Ondo as one of the most peaceful states in the country. End