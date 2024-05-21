Ondo 2024: Akure youths want Marindoti as Aiyedatiwa’s deputy

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure indigenous pressure group in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-Akure Youth Progressive Elite Club (AYPEC), has made a case for a renowned socio-political activist, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, as running mate to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the November 16 governorship election.

This was contained in a communique issued after an emergency meeting of the group in Akure, the state capital.

The groups President, Hon. Ilesanmi Temitope, and, Secretary, Mr Omosebi Ayodeji, said that “there is a common understanding that Akure hopes to emerge as successor to the winner of the November 16 governorship election, and the fact that Marindoti, is from Ondo North Senatorial District and is a major contributor to successes recorded by APC at the national and state levels.

According to the communique the group announced its “unyielding support for the candidacy of Charles Oludare Marindoti as the running mate to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 gubernatorial election”.

“As a group dedicated to the progressive future of Akure, our priority remains to elevate an indigene of Akure to the esteemed position of Governor of Ondo State.

“After thoughtful consideration and extensive deliberations, we have concluded that selecting an Akure indigene as Deputy Governor in this election cycle may incite future internal conflict, so this could potentially jeopardise Akure’s chances of securing the coveted gubernatorial seat in subsequent elections.

“To prevent such outcomes and to fortify our strategic position, we advocate for a choice that unites strength from diverse quarters of our state without compromising Akure’s aspirations,” it argued.

” It as such stressed that there was no candidate more suited from the Northern Senatorial District than Charles Oludare Marindoti.

“Born and raised in Akure, yet hailing from Oka Akoko, Marindoti represents a bridge between the North and Central districts, enhancing Governor Aiyedatiwa’s appeal and consolidating statewide support.

“Charles Oludare Marindoti is not only intellectually adept but also a seasoned campaigner whose track record speaks volumes of his capability to support the Governor effectively.

“His roots in Akure, combined with his broad appeal, make him an invaluable asset not just in this election but as a future leader who will continue to champion the interests of the Akure community.

“We are confident that Marindoti’s potential elevation will bring substantial benefits to our community and ensure that Akure remains a focal point of development and representation in Ondo State governance.

The AYPE, therefore, urged all members and other supporters of the APC and other indigenes of Ondo State to unite behind “this vision, promoting a campaign that respects our heritage and looks to the future with promise and potentials”.

The group, however, recalled contributions made toward the campaigns of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election and his spirited moves in the triumph of Aiyedatiwa, over forces plotting to impeach Aiyedatiwa as deputy governor last year.

“We particularly note with nostalgic feelings that Marindoti, as a medic in the United States, heard then presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, express frustration with people maligning him on the social media, on platforms that did not provide him with a right of reply, he got moved and took leave of absence from his work place in the US, relocated to Nigeria to undertake intensive media campaigns for Tinubu, at no cost to anyone.