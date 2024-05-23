Omobayo tasks PDP members on voters’ registration, inaugurates more c’ttees

Just in: Edo Chief Judge swears in Omobayo as new deputy gov

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Godwins Omobayo, has enjoined leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo North Senatorial District, to mobilise the people for the continuous voter registration, CVR, exercise in respect of the September 21 governorship election.

The 10 day voters registration exercise will begin on May 27 and end on June 5.

Omobayo gave the charge during the inauguration of the party’s campaign management committees in the senatorial district, comprising Etsako Owan and Akoko-Edo Federal Constituencies.

Omobayo’s message at the various venues of the exercise said the Asue lghodalo/Osarodion Ogie ticket in the election was the best for the people of Edo State.

According to him, “the combination of the PDP candidate and his running mate was a testament to integrity, experience and excellence in public service.”

The Deputy Governor reiterated that Asue lghodalo is the candidate to beat, noting that his election is the only guarantee to consolidate the gains of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.