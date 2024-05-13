Olubadan’s nomination: You’ll hear from government not too long — Oyo Govt

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde-led Administration has allayed the fears of Ibadan residents over the approval of the Olubadan designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan saying people will hear from the government “not too long”.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola said this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said the seeming delay is due to some administrative issues.

Recall that the nomination of the Olubadan designate, Oba Olakulehin was forwarded to the South East Local Government by the Olubadan in Council led by the most senior Chief, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Otun Olubadan to the Commissioner for Local Government for onward transmission to Governor Seyi Makinde.

About five weeks have gone by and the people of the state are still expecting the Governor’s approval.

Allaying the fears of the people within the city and beyond, the commissioner said, “The process of coronating an Oba is not something one should toy with. And this is a paramount ruler, it is an Imperial Majesty and we need to follow due process.”

“There are a number of things we have to look into. There are some administrative works that we have to take into consideration. But, I can assure you that not too long, you are going to hear from us not too long”, he said.