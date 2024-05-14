Olubadan’s nomination: No cause for alarm — Oyo govt

Makinde

By Laolu Elijah

Oyo State government, yesterday, allayed the fears of Ibadan residents over the approval of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as the 43rd Olubadan, saying people will hear from the government “not too long.”

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, who spoke in Ibadan, said the seeming delay is due to some administrative issues.

Recall that the nomination of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Olakulehin was forwarded to the South East Local Government Area by the Olubadan-in-Council led by High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Otun Olubadan to the Commissioner for Local Government for onward transmission to Governor Seyi Makinde.

About five weeks have gone by and the people of the state are still expecting the Governor’s approval.

Allaying the fears of the people, the commissioner said: “The process of coronating an Oba is not something one should toy with. And this is a paramount ruler, it is an Imperial Majesty and we need to follow due process.

“There are several things we have to look into. There are some administrative works that we have to take into consideration. But, I can assure you that not too long; you are going to hear from us not too long.”