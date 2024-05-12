Olorogun Jaro Egbo declares Chairmanship bid

Promise effective representation, Empowerment, Peace and Security and a Cleaner Ughelli North, in line with the State Government MORE AGENDA

..As Ughelli North Party Leaders, Elders and Stakeholders Passed a Vote of Confidence on the Governor.

Today the Hi-Voltage National Leader and immediate past Special Adviser on Transport to the Governor of Delta State, Olorogun Barr Jaro Movudu-Egbo Ksc, officially declares his intention before Ughelli North party Leaders, Elders and all Critical Stakeholders to run for the Ughelli North Chairmanship seat in the forthcoming local government election.

The decision came in shortly after the unanimous endorsement by all party leaders and stakeholders of the party including the Number one citizen of the party, the state Governor, for Olorogun Jaro Egbo to be the party flag bearer in Ughelli North for the July 13th local government Council Election in the state..

The ceremony which took place at the resident of a topmost PDP Chieftain from Ughelli North constituency one, Hon Chief Samuel Mariere, Chairman, Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at Evwreni also have former Aspirants for Chairmanship position in Attendance

Olorogun Jaro Egbo while addressing party leaders, elders, stakeholders and former Aspirants present described his emergence as “Divine mandate” as he never dreamt of contesting for the Ughelli North Chairmanship seat now or in future to come but God turn everything around for him and he can’t say no, he said “.

..He assured the party leaders and stakeholders of his unflinching loyalty to the party even as he plans to run an all inclusive government which will center on bottom -top approach where the interest of the masses will be his topmost priority as he is only here to serve humanity and bring meaningful development to the local government.

Barr Jaro Egbo further promise an Effective Representation, Empowerment, Peace and Security to the people, and a Cleaner Ughelli North, just in line with the state Government MORE AGENDA.

The high point of the ceremony is a motion for a Vote of Confidence to be passed on the Executive Governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori which was unanimously seconded by All presents.