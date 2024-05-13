Olaleye Temitope Bakare conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree

By Rita Okoye

In a momentous celebration of excellence and dedication, entrepreneur and Marylyn Skincare and Spa founder, Olaleye Temitope Bakare, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the industry.

The prestigious honor was bestowed upon Olaleye Temitope Bakare by Prowess University, Delaware, a distinguished institution based in the United States, during a remarkable ceremony held in Uganda.

Reflecting on this extraordinary achievement, Olaleye expressed profound gratitude, stating: “I feel extremely honored to have been conferred an honorary doctorate degree in Science at the prestigious Prowess University, Delaware, United States. It is evidence that the products and services at Marylyn Skincare and Spa align with world standards, and our mission of revitalizing the skin is unwavering.”

Offering insights into the organization behind the conferment of this esteemed honor, Olaleye shed light on “Africa’s Under 40 CEOs,” a visionary entity dedicated to celebrating and honoring young trailblazers significantly contributing to the African continent’s advancement.

Addressing the potential impact of this honor on her role as a beauty entrepreneur, she remarked: “The recognition will further pave the way for more partnerships with organizations that align with quality services and deliveries only. Additionally, it has made an impact on the Afro-continental growth of skincare activities in Africa, where Marylyn Skincare and Spa actively participates as a frontliner. It is important to note that my newfound title and recognition will set the pace for more collaboration in the health and beauty industry globally. Furthermore, this will play vital roles towards the economic growth of the industry in Africa.”

Olaleye also urged aspiring entrepreneurs to persevere, emphasizing, “My advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to keep striving for the best; ‘a developed society is not built in a day.’ It took constant dedication, consistency, and determination to attain and sustain goals.”