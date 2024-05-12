Okuama-Ewu: ‘Over 100 natives killed’

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South & Akpokona Omafuaire

Over 100 people, including men, women and children, allegedly died in separate attacks on Okuama and Ewu-Urhobo communities of Delta State between January 27 and April this year, leaders in the communities have said.

They said this in a letter addressed to the senator representing Delta Central, Edeh Dafinone.

In the letter signed by Mr Victor Akemor and Mr Emmanuel Okirika and dated April 6, they released the names of 86 people in Okuama, who reportedly died in the March 14 and 15 attacks.

The letter reveals: “The total number of people who died on the attack of the military, and Okoloba people in the Okuama community is 101, including men, women, and children.”

According to them, on January 27, two leaders of the Okoloba community (names withheld) “attacked three of our boys and there of our boys, Igho Meschack, Power Hawusa, and Okiemute Agbabuleke.”

“Those who passed on include Ejomafuvwe Joseph, Eshebi Okome, Michael Odi, Victor Unuajowhofia, Michael Emareyor, Epere Akemor, and Tiger Okpokpotatohor, Geofrey Adjekpevwreni, Okarakpo Okoye, Etaomavoro Epere, and Oyibo Unurhhieri, Moses Ukpugherughe, and Umurokuru,” the letter says.

Samuel Ekpukoni, Fidelia Adogbo, Omararunu Eferemua, Ayi Oguori, Ikoku Andrew, Otiti Okugbaye, Atooirhiere Omofro, Eemo Ese, Ekpukoni Adjekpevwreni, Kikivwe Esegba, Eserophe, Brisibi Esegba, and Oghenekohwo Nana, Orhiewe, Okan Otiti, Alice Ese, Tiger Adjekpe, Benson Tiger, and Jonah Obrite, Emmanuel Oseveta and Alice Unurhieri were also among the dead.

“Residents who died include Michael Emareyor, Odorko Nana, Omokerhe Akemor, Ekakenana Akase (45), Ughotor, Bekedemor, Etovwonwwon Oseveta, Ejomarvwe Umukoro, Dora Edokpa, and Ekpane Okpako (55), Ukpokpoduku, Unuajowhofia, Omotejohwo, Moses Akase and Mark Alfred Emeyakpo (62) Also dead were Iboyi Ubiodekpokpo, Moses Omorrarvwe, Onucho Ogute, Avwudu, Soja Bedekemor, Couple Esivwenor, Victoria Ikpkpu, Odomaguonor Unuajowhofia, Corese Obowara, Andrew Uduefe, Michael Evoyoma, Amrevwenaketa Ugeg, Ejayife Urhobo, Akporkona Etakibuebu, and Urhefe Umukoro.

“Others were Akporuvwe Ejetavwo, Enajemrevwo Ughere, Ewhro Ebo, Onoriode Urhobo, Timothy Umukoro, Sunday Okrika, Akpokpom Mary, Ikpama Akatakpo, Akpo Dauda, Ishaka Warri, Igbudu James, Ame Helen, and Umukoro Lizabeth, Ogadie Ekutiegbe, Edafieotu Edevwie, Urhobo Onokrapor, Kenairu Obode, Udumebrie Joshua and Ovakporaye James. Others who died in the forest from March 14 to date are George Efedudu, Irevwe, Boiboy Atuvumiovwi, Sapele Obrite, Abraham, J. Meghri, Oshakpo, Bororyi Moses, Ejovwo Omogo, Ejayife Urhi, Efemena Iboyi, Omotena Oguori, Odude Fetete, and Babe Awhotu, and Maria Okoro”.