Okpe Union goes tough on boundary issues in Delta State

Praises Thomas Ometie Ake, others

Says indigenous ethnic nationalities, including Okpe, are the core federating units of Nigeria

President General of Okpe Union, Prof Igho Natufe, on Saturday named a seven-man committee to work out the modalities of immortalizing the Founding President of the Okpe Union, Pa Thomas Ometie Ake and his colleagues.

‘’Our being here today is thanks to the vision of Pa Ake and his colleagues who had the foresight in establishing Okpe Union, which today makes Okpe Union the oldest registered ethnic organization in Nigeria. Pa Ake hailed from Mereje Town in present Okpe Local Government Area in Okpe Nation, Delta State. The seed he and his colleagues planted here in Lagos 94 years ago has mushroomed into multiple branches across Nigeria and in the Diaspora. We are here because Pa Ake and his colleagues were there. They deserve to be honoured for their selfless services to Okpe Nation’’.

The committee headed by the Immediate Past President General, Mr Patrick Akpotor , was asked to liaise with the families of Okpe Union Founding Fathers for the erection of their statues in their respective towns.

‘’I have asked Mr. Patrick Akpotor, the Immediate Past President General (IPPG) of the Okpe Union to head a 7-member Commemoration Committee to work out the modalities of immortalizing the Founding Fathers of the Okpe Union. Mr. Akpotor and members of the Commemoration Committee shall liaise with the families of our Founding Fathers for the erection of their statues in their respective towns, which shall be unveiled during the 95th Anniversary Celebrations in May 2025’’.

Her Royal Majesty, Olori Kudirat Abosede Shotobi, The Treasure of Ikorodu Kingdom, is a granddaughter of the Founding President of the Okpe Union, Pa Thomas Ometie Ake .

Natufe gave the directive on Saturday at the 94th anniversary of the Okpe Union

He observed that two Okpe villages, Ohore 1 and Ohore 2 were incorrectly grouped in Uvwie Local Government Area.

To check that abnormality, Natufe suggested that a boundary adjustment be undertaken so as to return these villages to the Okpe Nation.

‘’Okpe is the most populous monolithic ethnic nationality in Delta State. There are two Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Okpe Nation, namely: Okpe LGA and Sapele LGA. It is estimated that Okpe nationals residing in the neighbouring Uvwie LGA exceed the Okpe population in Sapele LGA. As stated by HRM Orhue l, Orodje of Okpe, two Okpe villages, Ohore 1 and Ohore 2 are incorrectly grouped in Uvwie LGA. It is imperative that a boundary adjustment be undertaken so as to return these villages to the Okpe Nation’’.

The political science professor and writer stated that the Okpe Union is more concerned with the unity and development of Delta State.

‘’Our immediate neighbours are the Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities, with whom we have inter-reacted over the past centuries. We have maintained good neighbourly relations with both of them. The boundary between Okpe and Itsekiri is the Benin River towards the Ethiope River down to the Benin Creek (known as the Hole in the Wall Creek). This Hole in the Wall Creek runs through Ugbukurusu, Elume up to Ughoton/Ugbokodo boundary with Omadino in Warri South, LGA. On the east, the boundary between Okpe and Urhobo is the Ethiope River with Mosogar and Jesse on the East-Southern flank and Oghara on the East-Northern flank. The land boundary between Okpe and Urhobo on the East is between Aghalokpe and Okpara of Ethiope East LGA. On the Southern flank the boundary is at Erere Creek near Effurun Roundabout in Uvwie LGA. Lastly on the South-Eastern flank, the boundary between Okpe and Urhobo is the Okuokoko-Agbarho Bridge on the East-West Road (Effurun Ughelli Express Road). Its central location makes us to refer to the Okpe Nation as the Bridge of Delta State’’.

He underscored the excellent relationships with all ethnic nationalities in Delta State.

‘’The Okpe have excellent relationships with all ethnic nationalities in Delta State as we are recognized as a peaceful, friendly, and an accommodating Nation. We are neither loud nor overbearing to other ethnic nationalities in Delta State’’.

But the renowned Nigerian scholar has a proper understanding of federating units in Nigeria.

‘’Okpe is one of the more than 400 indigenous ethnic nationalities that constitute the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These indigenous ethnic nationalities, including Okpe, are the core federating units of Nigeria. Thus, like other indigenous ethnic nationalities, Okpe has a voice in determining the future of Nigeria. As the umbrella socio-economic and non-partisan organization of the Okpe Nation, Okpe Union is in close collaboration with other indigenous ethnic nationalities and national organizations, including the Movement for the Reformation of Nigeria (MNR) and the TheRebirthGroup in crafting a new path for the restoration of federalism and good governance in Nigeria’’.

He lashed out at some influential people who constituted themselves into cogs in the wheel of progress in the country.

‘’This new path is predicated on the retrieval of our independence that was illegally extinguished by the British Colonial government and subsequent post-colonial Nigerian governments. This retrieval process involves a battle of ideas within each indigenous ethnic nationality and their respective external allies. Thus, the battle for the unity of a nationality has to contend with its opposite members, who postulate contrary views to the retrieval agenda. This unity and struggle of opposites is a dialectical law of social development’’.