By Egufe Yafugborhi

INVESTMENT and development expert, MyAce China has said Rivers state would have maintained its pride as Nigeria’s foremost investment haven if her vast hydrocarbon resources and politics were not badly managed to cripple her foundation mainstay in aggressive farming for export.

China, Chief Executive Officer, Housing And Construction Mayor Limited, who was reflecting on expectations from Rivers latest Economic Summit, starting today, noted that under Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the state is showing signs to bounce back in maximising her investment potential.

China, fondly called the Mayor of Housing said, “Rivers State ought to continue to be investors haven as it was in the beginning when wealth was based on productivity. At that time, Rivers excelled in farming and port systems to convert produce to export.

“Oil brought easy money and made people abandon agriculture. Politics came later and worsened it. Politics made people abandon industries and hustle. It made youths believe if you don’t disturb (cause violence), you will not be noticed and settled or included.”

He however noted that, “The good news is that time has come to reverse this. Rivers has potentials. It is time to exploit it. Those who arranged that the economic summit be discussed in Pidgin English on radio are wise because it has proven they want to carry along all categories of business operations.

“It means all business people are required to understand the concept and objectives of the summit.

Economic summit means think before you act. It means to arrange your economy well, know your areas of advantage and priority, teaching you to put more money where you have advantage.

“It means perception is stronger than reality. Before I came to Port Harcourt, we believed Rivers was terrible and people were dying and nothing was moving and houses were falling. Now, I have found out the realty. So, the economic summit is to separate reality from perception.”

On Governor Fubara’s efforts at steering Rivers back on the path of economic greatness as an investment haven within a year in office, China believes, “From the point of business, this governor has done well.

“The governor has an excuse not to do economic summit, he has an excuse not to do flag off of projects, or not to continue old projects. But despite the situation on the ground, he has continued to do projects.

“The best that touches my mind is the 20,000 housing scheme he initiated soon after inauguration. Even the Federal Government has not done 20,000, let alone the states. No housing estate in Port Harcourt is up to 20,000 and all put together not near 20,000. One major estate in this city is just 1000.

“So, the summit is to look at where the governor has done well and where to adjust. They will review the roads and other projects. If he settles down, he will do wonders. As he listened in the housing sector, he will listen in other areas.

“His public-private partnership (PPP) system in the housing scheme was great. What worries land developers is land acquisition and land papers. Sometimes they kill people just to get land.

“The Governor secured the land and made the developer to only face building. He also asked the developer to take direct labour, and that would give jobs to over 60,000 people, about 10 industries are involved, sand industry, cement, electrical, etc.

“He wants to show the world that he is ready and that Rivers is ready. In his one year in office, he has signed more Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) than all others before him. The problem is most governors make C of O look like getting a kidney.