Oil magnate, Sholaye Jeremi, loses mother

Businessman, Sholaye Jeremi has lost his mother, Madam Lilian Jeremi at the age of 74

Mrs Jeremi was said to have died, today, Tuesday after a brief illness.

A statement by the Media Consultant to the Oil Magnate, Obafemi Ajayi, on Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Jeremi’s mother.

The statement reads, “The Jeremi family of Delta State, has announced the passing on of their Matriarch, Mrs Lilian Jeremi, who slept in the Lord on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 at the age of 74 after a brief illness.

“While we mourn her passing, we are grateful for the life she lived and the legacy of hard work, courage, faith, discipline, along with her commitment to God, to Church, to family and community”

“Mrs Lilian Jeremi, a devout Christian, is survived by her children, grandchildren and other family member. Please do keep us in your prayers, and we ask God to grant her eternal rest”.

The statement by Jeremi said further announcements will be made by the family in due course.