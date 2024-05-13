Oil firm pipeline attacked again, as vandals abandoned loaded tanker

By Chioma Obinna

Crude Oil pipelines belonging to Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) located at Umu- Nkwor bush in Okpai Kingdom, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State had been vandalised the 55th time since 2021.

The Vandals, suspected to be bunkerers, according to the company staff, opened one of the company’s oil well heads and attempted to cart away a large quantity of crude oil in a tanker truck on Friday May 10, 2024, but were confronted by Joint Task Force (JTF) soldiers attached to the company, leading to their escape, abandoning the fully loaded tanker.

Conducting journalists round the scene of the incident, the company’s Community Relationship Manager (CRM) Emmanuel Ajang, the company’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) Kwale Mr. Sunny Iyase and the Company’s Jetty Chief Security Officer (CSO) Mr. Peter Ikpati in separate statements said that the trend of vandalisation started in 2021 through 2022, 2023 to this year 2024, during which large quantity of their crude oil estimated at hundred millions of naira had been stolen.

They explained that the company management had written several letters to Delta State Government and the Traditional Ruler of Okpai Kingdom for collaboration and assistance in checking and apprehending the perpetrators, but to no avail.

The Community Relationship Manager Barrister Emmanuel Ajang Esq. also alleged that a huge sum of money was also voted for Okpai communities to assist in tracking the vandals and securing the facilities, adding that no result was recorded as the menace kept re-occurring.

The Company’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) Kwale Mr. Sunny Iyase told the reporters that the vandals had already loaded their tanker truck with the crude oil with the intent to leave the location before they were confronted by JTF soldiers who gave them hot chaise leading to their escape into the nearby river abandoning their stolen crude material.

The company staff described the incident as worrisome and their biggest problem. They commended the effort of the gallant soldiers in confronting the armed bunkers and appealed to the State Government and Okpai Indigenes, including members of local vigilante groups in the area to assist the company in securing the company’s facilities against the crude oil thieves.

Meanwhile, none of the culprits was apprehended at the time of filing this report.