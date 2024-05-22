Oil firm assures A’Ibom host communities more transformation under sustained peace to operate

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO- ORIENTAL Energy Resources Limited has assured of sustainable transformation of its Akwa Ibom state operating space through the Effiat and Mbo Host Communities’ Development Trust, HCDT, as long as it enjoys sustained peaceful environment to operate in return.

Managing Director of the oil firm, Mr Mustafa Indimi, harped on the shared responsibility for mutual benefits between both parties Wednesday at Uyo where the Effiat and Mbo HCDT was inaugurated in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the HCDT Regulations of 2022.

Represented by Kazeem Koleoso, Head, External Relations, Indimi affirmed that, “Establishing the Effiat and Mbo HCDT has been transparent, inclusive and participatory. From onset, we defined our host communities as Effiat(Primary Community), Uda, Udesi, Ebughu, and Enwang in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“In consultation and collaboration with these communities, we have prepared the Host Community Development Plan for the Trust. The plan focuses on education, utilities including water, electricity and shelter, access quality healthcare, infrastructures and social, environmental, and economic needs of the communities.

“Among others, the plan specifies community development initiatives required to respond to findings and strategy identified in the Host Community Needs Assessment conducted in the five communities. It also determines and specifies projects and programmes to be implemented in each of the communities.

“For us at Oriental Energy, the establishment of Effiat and Mbo HCDT represents a milestone in ongoing efforts to create positive change and foster prosperity in the communities we operate.

“On the one hand, we are committed to working together with the Trust, and our wider communities to ensure success and sustainability of this initiative. On the other hand, we have high expectations.

“We expect the Trust to recognize that sustainability development thrives only in an environment of peaceful co-existence. As such, the process of sustainable community development requires effective, result oriented and purpose driven leadership”

Among valued social investments the firm has made so far in the host communities, Indimi listed free medical service for more than 20,000 people, payments of annual university education support to over 2000 undergraduates and 2020 establishment of Mbo Youths Empowerment Foundation equipped with printing and reprographic facility at Enwang.

Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources Chief Etim Uno, expressed Akwa Ibom state’s delight at the cordial relations between the company and host communities, urging all stakeholders to be committed to actualising set goals of the Trust.

Effiong Okon, lawyer and Chairman of the BOT pledged his team’s commitment to handling the set task, assuring they won’t disappoint their communities, the company and the state government as third party monitor.