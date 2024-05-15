Ohanaeze Ndigbo: I never demanded money from Iwuanyanwu – Isiguzoro

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Former National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth wing, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has denied demanding money from the President General of the organization, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Iwuanyanwu had at the end of a National Executive Council meeting of Ohanaeze in Enugu,sing from a meeting of the National Executive Council in Enugu, disclosed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decided to submit names of dissident groups led by one Okechukwu Isiguzoro who parades himself as the secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Imeobi.

Iwuanyanwu also alleged that he had called Isiguzoro and advised him but he allegedly demanded a huge sum of money and hasn’t stopped issuing statements to counter Ohanaeze’s positions on issues.

Reacting to Iwuanyanwu’s allegation that he demanded money from him to step down as the factional Secretary General of the organization, Isiguzoro described the statement as one meant to give a dog a bad name to hang it.

Isiguzoro said the PG has continued to shy away from issues which would have brought peace to Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo land.

He challenged Iwuanyanwu to produce details of the alleged court order which restrained him and Engr. Chidi Ibe,as the President General and Secretary General of Ohanaeze.

Isiguzoro disclosed that they were in court with late president General,Prof. George Obiozor ,but the court threw away the matter after Obiozor’s death.

He said; “Iwuanyanwu accused me of demanding money from him to step down from my position as the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. This is akin to giving a dog a bad name to hang it. I wont like join issues with Iwuanyanwu because he is an elder,but this is a very sensitive issue,i challenge him to substantiate his claim by providing evidence of how and where I demanded for money; whether at his office or home. If it is throughout telephone call or text, i want him to ask the service providers to provide the evidence of our discussion.

“The major problem is that Iwuanyanwu has continued to shy away from addressing the problems of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”