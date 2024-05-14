Ogun landlady, husband on the run after throwing tenant’s corpse into canal

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Operatives of Ogun State Police command have launched a manhunt for a landlady, Bola Abiodun, and her husband, Sunday, who fled their Temidire community home in Ifo Local Government Area of the state after allegedly disposing their tenant’s body into a canal.

It was gathered that the couple allegedly committed the crime at 12:05p.m., on May 8, 2024.

According to a police source in the command, who was privy to the report but did not want to be named because he was not permitted to speak for the command, the tenant, who went by the name Iya Ibukun, had earlier been knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on May 5, 2024.

After suffering injuries from the accident, it was learned that the deceased had turned to self-medication out of concern that she would not be able to pay for her medical bills.

After turning to self-medication, it was gathered she passed away in her apartment few days later.

The corpse was allegedly taken from the room and disposed off in a nearby canal by the landlady and her husband.

Chairman of the Community Development Association, Mosuru Akindele, was reportedly called by the residents, who were suspicious about the alleged occurrence, and the youth leader, Olabode Kazeem, was also contacted following the incident.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the police were working to recover the body from the canal.

“Our men went to the house and discovered a two-year-old boy in a welfare facility. Meanwhile, our men combed the entire canal in search of the body, but we haven’t found anything,” she said.