Ogun begins demolition of shanties

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government on Thursday commenced the demolition of shanties and makeshift structures erected under bridges and public places across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment, Farouk Akintunde, who led the operation, said the demolition exercise came after the expiration of notice issued to the traders.

He noted that the shanties have become a hideout for criminals, which has led to insecurity.

Akintunde said, “We have issued them a notice since last year, but they refused to leave. The notice has expired. That is why we are here to demolish all makeshift, shanties, and illegal structures.

“These shanties have become a hideout for criminal elements, and the government won’t tolerate such. It is a continuous exercise.”

It was gathered that the demolition has been carried out at Panseke, Kuto, and Nawarudeen areas of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state.