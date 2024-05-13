Officer’s suicide: Customs Service keeps mum over outcome of investigation

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the reported self killing by an officer of the Nigerian Customs in Abuja, authorities of the NCS have decided to keep mum as to the reasons for the alleged suicide.

Recall that the officer identified as CSC Abdulwahab Magaji was said to have shot himself with a pump-action rifle at his residence located at Binta Street, Farm Estate area, Abuja.

Magaji’s family reportedly filed a report with the police about his untimely death, forcing policemen to storm the scene of the incident to commence investigation.

Family sources said that when policemen arrived at the site, the victim was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Attempts by Vanguard to reach Customs Spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada for Customs reaction about the death of the officer after investigation proved abortive as he declined picking calls.

The FCT Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh was yet to be briefed on the incident and updated on investigation into the suspected suicide.