OBJ, UN deputy scribe, others to discuss Africa’s state of democracy

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed are set to join other international good governance experts next Wednesday in Abuja at a forum on the state of democracy in Africa.

The event put together by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, is with generous support from the Ford Foundation and Trust Africa.

According to a statement from the organizers, the summit will serve as a high-profile forum to evaluate and discuss challenges and opportunities for democratic governance across the continent.

“Taking place against a backdrop of significant political changes, including a recent surge in military coups, the summit will address pressing threats to fragile democratic processes in various African countries”, organizers said.

The event will feature a series of engaging discussions, with keynote speeches from Chief Obasanjo and Ms. Mohammed while Mr Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation, will also deliver special remarks on the pivotal role of civic engagement in bolstering democratic institutions.

Organizers said the summit will discuss a range of critical topics, including the achievements and challenges of the current democratic landscape in Africa, the impact of military coups on democratic integrity, and the exploration of alternative democratic models that reflect Africa’s historical and cultural contexts.

“Additional insights will be drawn from Afrobarometer surveys on citizen sentiments and perceptions of democracy, as well as strategies for strengthening democratic resilience against both external and internal threats.

“The summit seeks to foster constructive dialogue among African leaders, policymakers, academics, and civil society representatives, with the goal of enhancing understanding of Africa’s democratic state, promoting intercontinental collaboration for sustainable governance, and developing actionable strategies to tackle challenges to democracy and governance on the continent.

“The event is anticipated to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, civil society leaders, scholars, and the public, who are all stakeholders in the future of democratic governance in Africa”, they added.