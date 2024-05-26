Obi of Ubulu-Uku installs Ubulu as  kingdom’s Onishe prime minister amidst jubilation

The Obi of Ubulu Uku Kingdom Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze has installed second-in-command the Onishe (Prime Minister) of Ubulu Uku Kingdom Chief James Endurance Asika Onwordi Ibori Ubulu.

The new Onishe accompanied by his wife Mrs Juleit Onwordi shortly after the installation promised to remain a good ambassador of the kingdom and also attract developments to the kingdom.

The installation ceremony of Chief James Endurance Asika Onwordi Ibori Ubulu as the new Onishe took place at the palace of the Obi in the presence of other chiefs and dignitaries.

The Delta State Commissioner for Environment Mr. Jamani Ejiro, Commissioner for Science and Technology Hon Odinigwe Daniel Odigie, Obi (Barr) Mohammed Nduka Elinor, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, Executive Assistant on Project Monitoring Engr Philip Ugbomah, Mr Kester Ifeadi, Senior Special Assistant on ICT Mr Chidi Ikediashi, Executive Assistant Joe Ichei, Fred Ajudua, Mr Iyah Daniel, Mr Outya Maxwell Okpoto, Mr Agadi Christopher, Mr Obus, traditional rulers, Chiefs, royal fathers and other dignitaries congratulated the new Onishe traditional Prime Minister of Ubulu Uku Kingdom.