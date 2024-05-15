Obi Cubana praises Delborough boss over hosting of Harry, Meghan in Nigeria

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were in Nigeria at the weekend on a 3-day private visit at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Cubana Group chairman, Obinna Tochuukwu Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has commended Chairman/CEO of ‘The Delborough Lagos’, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, for making Nigeria and Africa proud by establishing the prestigious hotel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deemed fit to stay during their visit to Lagos, Nigeria, recently.

The Nigerian businessman described the Delborough CEO as his “brother with the Midas touch” in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

Obi Cubana also noted that the hotel ‘The Delborough Lagos’ is the “Number 1 luxury hotel in Africa presently.”

He wrote, “That’s how we hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at our luxurious @thedelborough yesterday! Need we say more?? We are the Number 1 luxury hotel in Africa presently……yes! @stanleyuzochukwu my brother with the Midas touch.”

