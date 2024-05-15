Obaseki moves to broker peace between Benin Palace, Enigie

Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday said he has initiated a peace-building process to resolve the issue between His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and some suspended Enigie (dukes).

Speaking with journalists after a meeting with some of the Enigie in Edo South Senatorial District at the residence of one of them, Prof. Gregory Akenzua in Benin City, Obaseki said the meeting was aimed at understanding the issues at stake with a view to brokering peace and ensuring reconciliation of the aggrieved parties and facilitate the withdrawal of the existing court case so as to promote peace in Edo South.

The governor condemned the action of politicians who he alleged are attempting to hijack and distort the matter at stake, urging them to be careful as the Benin Royalty is a unique inheritance which Edo people must preserve.

He said, “You will recall that a few days ago, there was an incident in Court in Benin City, where there was almost a breakdown of law and order because some people tried to stop a court hearing relating to a case between some Enigie in Benin Kingdom and the palace.

“Government issued a statement that we are going to look into the matter and seek for amicable reconciliation over the issues in court. I came back from a trip about two days ago and decided to commence that process by meeting with the aggrieved Enigie who went to Court. The intention is to see what the issues are and amicably ensure that they are resolved.”

Obaseki continued: “Every Enogie in Edo South has a blood relationship with the Palace; they are an extension of the Benin Royal family. We are here to meet a cross-section of them to understand what the issues are. We want to know what it takes to broker peace and reconcile them with the hope that the case is withdrawn from the Court.

“They have assured me that they are anxious to promote peace and acknowledge the Oba of Benin as their Royal father but have concerns that bother them and would like them to be resolved. The process has started. We will also visit the lyase of Benin Kingdom and after that, we will visit our Royal father and see how these issues will be resolved.

Prof. Akenzua, who is the younger brother to Oba Erediauwa, Ewuare II predecessor commended Governor Obaseki for attempting to wade into the matter and broker peace.

He exonerated the governor of the allegations that he asked the Enigie to take the Oba of Benin to Court, noting, “We have not only taken His Majesty to Court but also taken Edo State Government to Court as well.

“I have listened to the governor who is making appeals to us to resolve the issues we have amicably. We welcome the idea but the fact must be stated that contrary to what I am reading in the press that the governor is the one who asked us to go to Court, the truth is that we have issues with His Majesty who is the head of the traditional institutions. Those issues have to be resolved if that settlement has to be made and we welcome any intervention from any source.”