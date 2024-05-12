NYCN Europe: Igwilo leads youth activities in Switzerland

By Ishola Balogun

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe Chapter has appointed Chukwudi A. Igwilo as youth Ambassador in Switzerland.



The Governor of the group in Europe, Collins Idahosa stated this during a chat with Vanguard on the new appointment.



He said the appointment of Chukwudi Igwilo will impact positively on the youth in Switzerland, describing him as a man with a large heart, who has seamlessly impacted the society through his professional expertise and his philanthropic initiatives.

About Chukwudi A. Igwilo

Mr. Chukwudi A. Igwilo has gone through various learning institutions in Nigeria and abroad, majoring in computer sciences.

With a Master of Advanced Studies (MAS) degree in IT Project Management, he has been contributing immensely in his professional capacity to youth development, making an impact in both the corporate and political space.

Reacting to the appointment, Igwilo said he was driven by passion to add value to Nigeria through the engagement of its most valuable asset – the youth. “These youths are skillful, resourceful but disenfranchised.

“I am committed to engaging them to drive a technologically, culturally, communally and productively advanced country based on competence and character with focus on positively harnessing our differences desperately needed for nation building,” he said.