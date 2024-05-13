Nwifuru clears payment of gratuities of Ebonyi workers from 1996 to 2023

Gov. Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has successfully cleared the lingering gratuities of Ebonyi workers from 1996 to 2023

Disclosing this in a statement, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor, Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Information & State Orientation stated that the last batch of retirees scheduled for payment of gratuities by the Governor Francis Nwifuru led administration have received their payment.

According to the Statement: “As at Thursday 9th May, 2024 the last batch (phase 11) which comprises of spill over retirees between 1996 to 2021 were cleared and paid with a total number of Two Hundred and fifty six retirees receiving their payment in full, bringing the total gratuity amount paid in that category to #394,907,784.91 kobo.

“Also, cleared and paid during the 7-day exercise were retirees between (2022 – 2023), with a total number of Two Hundred and and Seventy Seven (277) Retirees cleared and paid in that category, with a total Gratuity paid, amounting to #1,030,972,870.05.

“It is indisputably correct to say that the Ebonyi State Government under the pragmatic leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, FNIOB, GGCEHF has practically cleared ALL arrears of gratuity owed retirees from the creation of the state to 2023, with a total Gratuity sum of Five Billion, Thirty Six Million, Two Hundred and Eleven Thousand, One Hundred and Four Naira, Six Kobo (#5,036,211,140.6) paid

.to a total of Two Thousand, and Ninety Nine (2,099) Retirees. “Further breakdown of the total sum and beneficiaries revealed that Governor Nwifuru led administration in the first phase of the exercise paid a total of Three Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Four Hundred and Eighty Five Naira, Sixty Four Kobo (3,610,330,485.64) to One Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Six (1,566) Retirees, who patiently awaited their entitlement between (1996 – 2021).

“While a total number of Five Hundred and Thirty Three (533) Retirees were cleared and paid a total Gratuity Amount of One Billion, Four Hundred and Twenty Five Million, Eight Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira, Ninety Six Kobo (#1, 425,880,654.96) in the second phase.

“With this summation, it has become clearer than ever that, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, FNIOB, GGCEHF, the most humane and workers’, friendly Governor of Ebonyi State, does not only make promises but keeps to the last letters of his promise.”

Recall that Governor Nwifuru had before now promised Ebonyi workers that the processing of gratuity of a potential retiree would promptly commence once he/she proceeds on pre- retirement leave.

“We therefore call on Ebonyians to continue to reciprocate His Excellency’s good gestures through prayers and loyalty to his administration as his government girds loins for better gestures in favour of Ebonyi people.”