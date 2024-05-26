Northern Youths urge Tinubu, Int’l bodies to intervene in Kano

President Tinubu

The Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa) has written a letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, bringing his attention to the recent tension in Kano state.

They raised concerns about certain individuals within his administration who might be trying to incite disorder in Kano State.

Dated May 25, 2024, the letter was also sent to the United Nations Office in Abuja, the European Union Embassy, ECOWAS in Abuja, the US Embassy in Abuja, the British High Commission in Abuja, the US Congress, and the European Union.

Signed by Dr. Ali Idris, President, and Dr. Garba Abdulhafiz, Secretary General, the letter expressed concerns about the recent changes to Kano State’s emirate law, which some are exploiting to create unrest. They warned that any federal interference could lead to chaos.

“As representatives of the Northern Youth Assembly, with chapters in the Nineteen Northern States and Abuja, we feel compelled to inform you of the developments regarding the Kano Emirate,” the letter stated.

They emphasized Nigeria’s federal structure, which grants state assemblies the authority to legislate for their states’ welfare, citing the 2019 amendment to Kano’s Emirate Councils Laws and the recent repeal of the same law by the current assembly.

The youths accused certain officials, including National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of plotting to forcibly reinstate the ousted Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, using federal security forces under the guise of a court order.

“This blatant encroachment on constitutional democratic practices undermines sub-national authority and constitutes interference in their constitutional powers,” they said.

The youths warned that such actions could damage Tinubu’s reputation as a democrat and provoke unrest among Kano’s 20 million residents, potentially affecting the entire Northern region.

“We urge you to maintain peace and respect democratic institutions, as any attempt to disrupt Kano’s stability could reflect poorly on your administration and invite animosity from the people of Kano and Northern Nigeria,” the letter concluded.