‘No Gree for Any Baga’ comedy debuts on Ileya day

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

An entertainment industry, Vibra Company and Xtheatre have concluded plans to showcase its latest theatre, “No Gree! For Any Baga”, on Ileya day, June 17, at the Agip Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos.

This stage play according to the Artistic Director Leke Gbolade,, the drama would sheds light on everyday life in Nigeria, offering a comedic take on the challenges Nigerians face and their resilience in overcoming them.

Set against the backdrop of familial dynamics, the play explores the struggles and victories experienced by families, providing profound insights into the human condition.

With an exceptional cast and innovative staging, “No Gree! For Any Baga” promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘No Gree’! For Any Baga’ to life. “This play is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and its ability to champion the human spirit.

Also, the co-producer, Tai Ajayi, noted that the Set of the drama was done in Lagos with the lives of a man and his wife as they navigate household decisions amidst loss, happiness, hope, and prosperity. With stunning set designs and captivating choreography, it promises to be an immersive experience for theatre enthusiasts.

Among the cast are Emmanuel Nlemadim, Preere Yibowei Opuofoni, Ikponmwosa Gold, Omololu Sodiya, Oluwole Muyiwa, Adeoye Salem Shobakin, Oladepo Bukola, Olabode Idowu Oluwabunmi, Amodu Modupe and Ope Ibrahim Inumidun

The performance for the stage play are 3:00, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm, teaming up with key brands including Cowrywise, (financial well-being sponsor) a digital wealth management democratising access to investment opportunities for Nigerians, Lasinda and Credit Direct Finance Company the audience can expect a high-quality production.

The Vibra Company, under the helm of Blackace Management Ltd, is on a mission to ignite the stage with the most electrifying shows imaginable. From enchanting garden performances to breathtaking beach spectacles and mesmerising theatre productions, we craft experiences that resonate deep within the human spirit.

While the Xtheatre Company is an alternative theatre and technical support company committed to the actualization and realisation on-stage and off-stage of multimedia.