No Ezendigbo Installed in Ibeju Lekki LCDA – Council chair

The Chairman, Ibeju Lekki LCDA, Engr. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, has distanced himself from the purported installation of an Eze Ndigbo for the communities in the council.

He also stated that investigation revealed that the supposed installed Eze does not reside in any of the communities in the council and is not known to him or any official of the council.

Kasali, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, noted that the council was not notified of an installation, nor was the council invited nor participated in any installation of an Eze Ndigbo in Ibeju Lekki LCDA.

He thereafter described a report of the supposed installation of Amb. Ifeanyi Peter Asonye as the Ezendigbo of Ibeju Lekki LCDA as unfounded, false, and a calculated attempt to manipulate and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the council.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to an online publication written on the 5th of May, 2024 by one Onome Naomi on a blog called Naomisophyblog, publicized on 12th May, 2024 where reference was made to Lekki Local Council Development Area, under my jurisdiction of the coronation and installation of the Eze Ndigbo of Ibeju Lekki LCDA.

“The fact cannot be denied that within my Local Council an armful number of the Igbos are scattered around and that has never at anytime caused the council under my control to lose guard or misplace my priority.

“The allegations that the council installed Amb. Ifeanyi Peter Asonye as the Ezendigbo of Ibeju Lekki LCDA are unfounded, false and a calculated attempt to manipulate and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the council.

“The following represents the facts in this matter: Going by the list of guest list at the installation, you will see that no single reference was made to the council, as the guests were given to include; the President Ohaneze Ndigbo of Lagos State, Chief Solomon Aguene, Amb. Dahiru Aliyu, Dr. Emmanuel, the International Spokesman for the World Peace Organisation in Denmark, and HRM. Dr. Oliver, a paramount traditional ruler in Imo State; Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, CEO of Chisco Motors; Chief Sunday Udeh, President of the Igbo-speaking community; HRM Lawrence the Ezendigbo of Alimosho, HRH Amb Dr Chika Nwokedi Ezendigbo Ijegun Ijeododo, Chairman Council of Ndi Ezes Lagos, HRH Monday the Ezendigbo of Isolo, Vice Chairman Council of Ndi Ezes Lagos, HRH Sunday Ojukwu Ezendigbo Amuwo-Odofin, HRH Eze Akalikamadu Ezendigbo Oriade, and other royals and special guests.

“After investigating the allegations contained in the purported publication, it is discovered that the said installed Ezendigbo, Amb. Ifeanyi Peter Asonye does not reside or known within the LCDA, and neither has any correspondence to his person or the installation be forwarded to my office either in form of invitation, notification, or awareness.

“As the Executive Chairman of the Council, I reaffirm my assertion on the stand of the State Government to place people appropriately without making any undue mistake either in recognition or installation like this, and at no point have I, Engr. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, given credence to the installation or recognition to the installation of Amb. Ifeanyi Peter Asonye as Ezendigbo of the Ohaneze Ndigbo of Ibeju Lekki LCDA.”