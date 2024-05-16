NNPP lauds INEC over failed move to change party’s flag, logo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Dr. Temitope Aluko has commended the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu on his stand over the planned changing of flag and logo by some political machineries within the party.

The National Secretary of the Party, Sunday Olaposi Oginni, said the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu at a stakeholders meeting with political parties frowned against the idea of changing flags and logo by some political parties; saying it was unacceptable to the commission.

It would be recalled that the Board of Trustees of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) led by Dr. Temitope Aluko in several correspondences to INEC has condemned in totality the ‘kangaroo convention and congresses of the Kwankwasia Movement, who were parading themselves as NNPP structure to unsuspected members of the public.

Oginni, while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, said the attempt by the Kwankwaso group to tamper with the identity and logo of the party was rejected by INEC.

He noted that the attempt by the Kwankwaso faction of the party to tamper with the identity and logo of the New Nigeria People’s Party was resisted and therefore an exercise in futility.

“I commend the courage of the National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for coming out boldly to declare that the changing of logo and flag of some political parties are not acceptable by the commission.

While pointing out that talks around merger with any political party are false, the party scribe said only the founder of the party, Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the Board of Trustees can determine the issue of merger.

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria will witness a new dawn of prosperity under the guidance of NNPP.

“As a matter of fact, by verdict and Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, you can never enter into any merger without the submission of the certificate, this certificate is intact with the NNPP.