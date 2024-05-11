NLC President, Ajaero in rousing homecoming to Vanguard

Joe Ajaero, NLC President (left) and Vanguard’s Editor, Eze Anaba, during Ajaero’s visit.

It was a rousing homecoming for the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, on Thursday evening, when he visited the Lagos Headquarters of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers.

Ajaero, who left Vanguard Media in 2001 to join the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, as the Head Training/Information, stormed the Kirikiri Canal, Apapa, head office of Vanguard alongside some NLC officials including a Deputy President and the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, the Head of NLC’s Information and Public Affairs Unit, Benson Upah and Lagos State Chairman of NLC, Sessi Funmi.

Vanguard team of editors led by the Daily Editor, Mr Eze Anaba; Saturday Editor, Mr Onochie Anibeze, and Deputy Daily Editor, Mr Kunle Adekoya, among others, as well as other staff of the company, trouped out to receive the NLC President and his team.

The Canal

Upon his arrival, Ajaero, who needed no direction, went straight to “The Canal”, the company’s famous relaxation spot, located within Vanguard premises hoping to have a taste of food, drinks other delicacies he ate last 23 years ago.

He was, however, disappointed as one of the cooks he called by her name, regrettably informed him that food had finished. From there he moved to the newsroom where a huge crowd had already gathered and it was like a triumphant entry as excited old colleagues and others loudly welcomed him by singing the old national anthem.

His entourage then took over as they burst into solidarity songs with raised clenched fists singing, ‘soli, soli, soli, sooolidarity for eeever, solidarity for eeever…’.

As this was going on, Ajaero was busy hugging and shaking his old colleagues while he took time to enter every office to exchange pleasantries with friends and staff before settling down in the Daily Editor’s office where the editors engaged him in lively discussions that lasted several hours.

Ajaero is a good Vanguard story — Anaba, Editor

Welcoming Ajaero to his office, the Daily Editor, Mr Eze Anaba, said “the NLC’s President is a good Vanguard’s story. Joe has done very well. He has been speaking for the Nigerian people and we are very proud of him.”

The Editor noted that Vanguard is about the workers, the people and the country and that these among others, differentiate the newspaper from others, adding that despite the challenges, Vanguard has remained tall in its core values.

Responding, the NLC President, said his visit was a homecoming, stressing that he started his union’s career in Vanguard and that the newspaper made him. While maintaining that he learned a lot from Vanguard Media, he equally recalled how Vanguard made Mr Owei Lakemfa, a notable columnist, unionist, former acting NLC General Secretary and Secretary General of Organization of African Trade Union, OATU.

Ajaero also commended the Vanguard Publisher, Mr Sam Amuka for providing the environment for trade unionism and unionists to flourish against all odds.

Ajaero worked as a reporter, correspondent, Assistant News Editor and Deputy Labour Editor at the Vanguard Media Limited from 1992 to 2001 before joining NUEE.

He later became the General Secretary of the Union from 2006 till date. At Vanguard where Ajaero started his unionism career, he was the Secretary/ Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Vanguard Chapter, and National Ex-Officio NUJ from 1996 to 1999.

He was also a Member, Central Working Committee and National Executive Council, NUJ, from 1996 to 1999. The full details of the NLC President’s visit to Vanguard Media Limited, where he spoke for several hours on burning national issues will be published later.

Ajaero had earlier before coming to Vanguard granted an interview in celebration of Workers' Day in May.

