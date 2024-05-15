NiMET staff to begin strike on Monday over unpaid arrears

NiMet

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Aviation Unions under the auspices of National union of Air Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (NUATE) Association Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations (AUPC) and the Technical and Recreational Employees have directed staff of the Nigeria Meteorology Agency (NIMET) to commence strike action from Monday, 20th May 2024.

The strike is premised on the failure of the management to pay 45 months arrears of minimum wage, consequential adjustment to the members of staff.

The union in a letter signed by the three General-Secretaries of the unions Scheme Aba, Abdulrasaq Seidu and Waheed Sikiru was addressed to the Director General of NiMET, Prof Charles Anoske with the title ‘Re: Failure to pay 45- month areas of minimum wage consequential adjustment -14 days ultimatum’.

While recalling the joint letter dated 29 January 2024 where in the management to off-set the payment of the 45-month arrears on installments basis, saying the promise was just a gimmick to average strike action, as management discontinued the payment after only three months payment, leaving a balance of forty-two (42) months.

The also lamented that the staff of the agency are yet to receive the payment of palliatives approved by the federal government since October 2023, moreso the 25-35 percent increase in salaries is yet to be reflected in their salaries, coupled with the fact that NiMET have been excluded from payment of Peculiar Allowances.

Furthermore, the Unions through a joint letter dated 4 April 2024 did request for review of the outdated conditions of service., but unfortunately, till date the management is yet to give them any response.

The letter reads, “The above catalog of woes, and others unmentioned confirm that NiMET Staff have been consigned to the lin bin of abject poverty – worse than any existing aviation establishment In our considered view, it is inhuman on the part of Management to have forborne with these conditions, and irresponsible on the part of Unions to have tolerated this situation for this long.

“Therefore, this letter serves as notice to the management of NiMET that the staff of the agency are, by copy of this jetter, directed to withdraw all services with effect from Monday 20th May, 2024 unless and until he outstanding 42 months arrears of consequential adjustment is fully liquidated,

“NIMET Salary structure is adapted to an appropriate Federal Government approved structure and all accruable payments liquidated, Management commences review of the outdated CoS with our Unions with definite timeline for delivery and actualisation.”

The union expressed optimism that their voices would be heard so as to avert the industrial action.